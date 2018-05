BRIEF-Jones Lang Lasalle Says Co, Units Executed Amendment To Multicurrency Credit

May 17 (Reuters) - Jones Lang LaSalle Inc:

* JONES LANG LASALLE - ON MAY 16, CO, UNITS EXECUTED AMENDMENT NO. 1 TO SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED MULTICURRENCY CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED JUNE 21, 2016

* JONES LANG LASALLE INC - UNDER AMENDMENT, EXTENSION OF MATURITY DATE OF CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM JUNE 2021 TO MAY 2023

* JONES LANG LASALLE INC - BORROWING CAPACITY UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT REMAINS AT $2.75 BILLION

* JONES LANG LASALLE SAYS AS PER AMENDMENT, REDUCTION IN PRICING RANGE FROM LIBOR PLUS 0.875% TO 1.35% - SEC FILING Source text: (bit.ly/2rTY7cm) Further company coverage: