Feb 15 (Reuters) - JORDAN COMMERCIAL BANK:

* FY NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS 3.8 MILLION DINARS VERSUS 9.3 MILLION DINARS YEAR AGO

* FY NET OPERATING INCOME 48.2 MILLION DINARS VERSUS 49.6 MILLION DINARS YEAR AGO

* AS AT END-DEC, CUSTOMER DEPOSITS STAND AT 971 MILLION DINARS, UP 1.5 PERCENT YOY