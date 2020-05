May 7 (Reuters) - JORDAN HOTELS AND TOURISM COMPANY :

* OPERATING REVENUES NEGATIVELY IMPACTED DUE TO COMPLETE HALT IN TOURISM ACTIVITIES IN JORDAN

* CHANGES 2020 REVENUE FORECAST TO 9.4 MILLION DINARS FROM 17 MILLION DINARS

* CHANGES 2020 FORECAST TO NET LOSS OF 2.5 MILLION DINARS FROM PROFIT OF 600,000 DINARS

* EXPECTS LOSSES OF UPTO 7 MILLION DINARS, IF NO REVENUE REALIZED FROM APRIL 1 TO END OF YEAR