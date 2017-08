BRIEF-Jordan's Al Eqbal Investment says unit executes acquisition deal

July 27 (Reuters) - AL EQBAL INVESTMENT COMPANY

* UNIT AL FAKHER HOLDING FOR TOBACCO AND TRADING AGENCIES ACQUIRED MAJORITY OF DISTRIBUTION ACTIVITY, MARKETS OF AL FAKHER MOLASSES PRODUCT FOR $187.5 MILLION, DEAL EXECUTED ON JULY 26

* UNIT IS IN PROCESS OF FINALIZING ACQUISITION OF ADDITIONAL SHARE IN DISTRIBUTION ACTIVITY EQUIVALENT TO 10 PERCENT FOR ABOUT $55 MILLION

* TO SEEK FINANCING FOR PURPOSES OF ACQUISITION AND FOR INVESTING IN ACQUIRED MARKETS

* IN ORDER TO SERVICE FINANCING AND REPAYMENT, BOARD TO RECOMMEND SHAREHOLDERS NOT TO DISTRIBUTE DIVIDENDS IN COMING YEARS