May 6 (Reuters) - FUTURE ARAB INVESTMENT COMPANY PSC :

* BOARD DECIDES TO CUT WAGES UPTO 50%

* BOARD DECIDES TO CUT WAGES FOR HIGHER MANAGEMENT AND EMPLOYEES BY 30%

* BOARD DECIDES TO CUT WAGES FOR CONTRACTORS BY 50%, OR TO MINIMUM WAGE

* BOARD DECIDES NOT TO ALLOW OVERTIME Source: (bit.ly/35IdXKr) Further company coverage: