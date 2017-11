Nov 10 (Reuters) - JOSEF MANNER & COMP AG:

* AT € 143.4MILLION, 9-MONTH SALES ARE 1.4% HIGHER THAN IN SEPTEMBER 2016 (€ 141.5MIO)‍​

* OUTLOOK 2017: SALES EXPECTED VERY SIMILAR TO PREVIOUS YEAR‍​‍​ Source text - bit.ly/2jgQgov Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)