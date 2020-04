BRIEF-Josef Manner & Comp FY EBT At EUR 7.1 Mln

April 28 (Reuters) - JOSEF MANNER & COMP AG:

* FY SALES INCREASED BY 5.8% TO EUR 222.1 MILLION COMPARED TO 2018

* FY EBT AT EUR 7.1 MILLION

* OUTLOOK 2020: COVID-19 WILL HAVE A NEGATIVE IMPACT ON THE 2020 FINANCIAL YEAR

* TO PROPOSE DIVIDEND OF € 0.40 PER SHARE AND TO CARRY FORWARD THE REMAINING AMOUNT TO A NEW ACCOUNT

* OUTLOOK 2020: FINAL FINANCIAL IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON THE 2020 CORPORATE RESULT CANNOT YET BE ESTIMATED

* ASSUMES THAT 2020 TARGETS CANNOT BE ACHIEVED AND THAT SIGNIFICANT NEGATIVE DEVIATIONS FROM PREVIOUS YEARS CAN BE EXPECTED