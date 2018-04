April 27 (Reuters) - JOSEF MANNER & COMP AG:

* FY SALES AT € 203.5 MILLION INCREASED BY 2.0% COMPARED TO 2016

* FY EBT OF € 4.1 MILLION

* FY ANNUAL PROFIT 0.756 MILLION EUR VERSUS 0.755 MILLION EUR YEAR AGO

* TO PROPOSE DIVIDEND OF € 0,40 PER SHARE Source text - bit.ly/1BqI19D Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)