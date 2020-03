March 20 (Reuters) - Josemaria Resources Inc:

* JOSEMARIA PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE

* COMPLETED ALL ESSENTIAL COMPONENTS OF FIELD SEASON PRIOR TO SAFELY DEMOBILIZING MAJORITY OF WORKFORCE FROM SITE IN ARGENTINA

* CONTINUES TO WORK REMOTELY ON ALL ASPECTS OF ENGINEERING STUDY IN COLLABORATION WITH ENGINEERING TEAM LED BY FLOUR CANADA

* NO CASES OF COVID-19 IDENTIFIED WITHIN ANY OF CO'S OPERATIONS