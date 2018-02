Feb 13 (Reuters) - Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd:

* JOSEPH PAYNE SAYS EMAILED LETTER DATED FEBRUARY 12, REQUESTED BOARD OF ARCTURUS THERAPEUTICS CONVENE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING AS SOON AS POSSIBLE

* JOSEPH PAYNE REPORTS 13.7 PERCENT STAKE IN ARCTURUS THERAPEUTICS LTD AS OF FEBRUARY 12 - SEC FILING Source text : bit.ly/2srwU3Y Further company coverage: