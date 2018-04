April 23 (Reuters) - Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd:

* JOSEPH PAYNE SAYS “REJECTS” ARCTURUS THERAPEUTICS’ BOARD OF DIRECTORS’ LATEST LAWSUIT AGAINST PAYNE

* JOSEPH PAYNE SAYS OWNS APPROXIMATELY 13.7% OF ISSUED AND OUTSTANDING SHARES OF ARCTURUS THERAPEUTICS

* JOSEPH PAYNE SAYS URGES ARCTURUS THERAPEUTICS' BOARD TO SET DATE FOR THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING THAT PAYNE FILED FORMAL REQUEST FOR ON FEB 12