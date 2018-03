March 19 (Reuters) - Hopfed Bancorp Inc:

* JOSEPH STILWELL SAYS BELIEVE HOPFED BANCORP INC’S CEO AND DIRECTOR, JOHN PECK, SHOULD BE REMOVED AND/OR HOPFED BANCORP “SHOULD BE SOLD” - SEC FILING

* JOSEPH STILWELL REPORTS 9.5 PERCENT STAKE IN HOPFED BANCORP INC AS OF MARCH 12 Source text (bit.ly/2FUOHmo) Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)