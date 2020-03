March 12 (Reuters) - JOST AG:

* REVENUES ARE IN LINE WITH THE PLANNED FIGURES

* IMPAIRMENTS DUE TO THE CORONA PANDEMIC, ESPECIALLY IN THE PROJECT BUSINESS CANNOT BE RULED OUT

* IMPAIRMENTS DUE TO THE CORONA PANDEMIC CANNOT BE RULED OUT, PARTICULARLY IN THE PROJECT BUSINESS. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)