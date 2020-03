BRIEF-JOST suspends forecast for fiscal year 2020 due to the effects of the coronavirus

March 24 (Reuters) - JOST Werke AG:

* DGAP-ADHOC: JOST WERKE AG: JOST SUSPENDS FORECAST FOR FISCAL YEAR 2020 DUE TO THE EFFECTS OF THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC AND RETHINKS THE SUITABILITY OF THE DIVIDEND PROPOSAL

* ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING WILL NO LONGER TAKE PLACE ON MAY 7

* IT IS NOT POSSIBLE TO RELIABLY ESTIMATE ECONOMIC IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON JOST

* PRODUCTION SITES IN FRANCE, INDIA, BRAZIL AND SOUTH AFRICA HAD TO BE CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE ON INSTRUCTIONS OF LOCAL AUTHORITIES

* MANAGEMENT BOARD AND SUPERVISORY BOARD RESERVE OPTION TO RECONSIDER DIVIDEND PROPOSAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: