March 22 (Reuters) - JOST Werke AG:

* JOST CONFIRMS RECORD SALES AND EARNINGS FOR 2017 FISCAL YEAR AND PROPOSES A FIRST-TIME DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.50 PER SHARE

* OUTLOOK 2018: ANTICIPATES A FURTHER RISE IN SALES AND EARNINGS

* OUTLOOK 2018: FORECASTING ORGANIC SALES GROWTH IN MID SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE RANGE

* OUTLOOK 2018: ANTICIPATES ADJUSTED EBIT ALSO TO REACH MID-SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGE RANGE