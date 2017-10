BRIEF-JOST Werke raises FY 2017 forecast

Oct 23 (Reuters) - JOST WERKE AG:

* DGAP-ADHOC: JOST WERKE AG: JOST RAISES ITS FORECAST FOR THE 2017 FISCAL YEAR

* ‍9MTH ADJUSTED EBIT ROSE BY 24% TO EUR 63.8 MILLION​

* ‍NOW EXPECTS 2017 SALES TO GROW AT A HIGH-SINGLE DIGIT RATE (PREVIOUS FORECAST: MID-SINGLE DIGIT GROWTH RATE)​

* Q3 ‍TOTAL SALES GREW BY 15% TO EUR 171.5 MILLION (Q3 2016: EUR 149.4 MILLION)​

* ‍Q3 ADJUSTED EBIT INCREASED SIGNIFICANTLY BY 38% TO EUR 19.5 MILLION​

* SEES 2017 ‍ADJ EBIT TO GROW AT MODERATE-DOUBLE DIGIT RATE (PREVIOUS FORECAST: HIGH-SINGLE DIGIT GROWTH RATE)​