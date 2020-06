June 4 (Reuters) - Jounce Therapeutics Inc:

* JOUNCE THERAPEUTICS REGAINS WORLDWIDE RIGHTS TO JTX-8064 FROM BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB

* JOUNCE THERAPEUTICS INC - BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB NOTIFIED JOUNCE THAT JTX-8064 LICENSE AGREEMENT IS BEING TERMINATED