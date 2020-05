BRIEF-Jounce Therapeutics Reports Q1 Loss Per Share Of $0.78

May 6 (Reuters) - Jounce Therapeutics Inc:

* JOUNCE THERAPEUTICS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.78

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $-0.57 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* JOUNCE THERAPEUTICS - UPDATING GUIDANCE ON EMERGE AND SELECT PHASE 2 TRIALS DUE TO COVID-19

* JOUNCE THERAPEUTICS -CURRENTLY EXPECTS DELAY OF ABOUT 2 TO 3 MONTHS TO EMERGE INTERIM ANALYSIS & INITIATION OF SELECT CLINICAL TRIAL DUE TO COVID-19

* DID NOT RECOGNIZE ANY LICENSE AND COLLABORATION REVENUE IN Q1 OF 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: