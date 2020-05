May 19 (Reuters) - Journey Energy Inc:

* QTRLY FUNDS FLOW LOSS PER BASIC SHARE 0.01

* QTRLY PRODUCTION REVENUE $18.3 MILLION VERSUS $28.5 MILLION

* ALL REMAINING EMPLOYEES’ COMPENSATION HAS BEEN REDUCED BY APPROXIMATELY 10%,

* WILL NOT BE PROVIDING FURTHER GUIDANCE AT THIS TIME

* ACHIEVED PRODUCTION OF 9,325 BOE/D IN Q1 VERSUS 9,330 BOE/D

* TOOK A $60.9 MILLION IMPAIRMENT ON ITS PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT ASSETS DURING QUARTER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: