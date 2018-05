BRIEF-Journey Energy Qtrly Loss Per Share $0.21

May 8 (Reuters) - Journey Energy Inc:

* REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS, ANNOUNCES A SIGNIFICANT POOL EXTENSION IN MATZIWIN, AND UPDATES ACTIVITY ON ITS EAST DUVERNAY RESOURCE PLAY

* ACHIEVED A PRODUCTION LEVEL OF 10,117 BOE/D IN Q1, A 12% INCREASE FROM Q1 OF 2017

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.21

* MANAGEMENT ESTIMATES THAT IMPACT OF FREEZE-OFFS ON PRODUCTION VOLUMES DURING QUARTER WAS APPROXIMATELY 250 BOE/D (75% NATURAL GAS)

* SEES ANNUAL AVERAGE PRODUCTION OF 10,100 BOE/D - 10,500 BOE/D

* SEES FY 2018 FUNDS FLOW PER BASIC WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARE OF $0.68 - $0.76