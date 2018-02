Feb 7 (Reuters) - Joveo Inc:

* RAISES $5 MILLION IN SERIES A FUNDING LED BY NEXUS VENTURE PARTNERS Source text - [*Joveo raises $5mn in Series A funding led by Nexus Venture Partners* *Hyderabad/San Francisco, February 7, 2017: *Joveo, Inc, a job advertising technology platform has raised $5million in Series A funding. The funding round was led by Nexus Venture Partners.]