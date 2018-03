March 12 (Reuters) - Joy City Property Ltd:

* FY REVENUE RMB11.66 ‍​BILLION VERSUS RMB 6.99 BILLION​

* FY NET PROFIT RMB 2,574.8 MILLION, REPRESENTING AN INCREASE OF 101.9 PERCENT​

* ‍FINAL DIVIDEND HK 4 CENTS PER ORDINARY SHARE​