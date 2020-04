BRIEF-Joy City Property Says Aggregate Contracted Sales RMB 2,190 Million For 3 Months

April 23 (Reuters) - Joy City Property Ltd:

* JOY CITY PROPERTY LTD- AGGREGATE CONTRACTED SALES RMB 2,190 MILLION FOR 3 MONTHS

* JOY CITY PROPERTY- CO’S SHOPPING MALLS, HOTEL BUSINESS GREATLY AFFECTED BY COVID-19

* JOY CITY PROPERTY LTD- EXPECTED THAT HOTEL SECTOR IN Q2 WILL STILL FACE GREATER PRESSURE

* JOY CITY PROPERTY- ALTHOUGH PANDEMIC HAS HAD SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS ON SHORT TERM OPERATIONS OF CO, IT SHALL NOT AFFECT SOLVENCY, LONG TERM OPERATIONS