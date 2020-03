March 27 (Reuters) - Joyce Corporation Ltd:

* DECIDED TO DEFER 5 CENTS PER SHARE DIVIDEND ANNOUNCED ON 25 FEB 2020 TO SEPT 2020

* BOARD AND SENIOR MANAGEMENT AGREED TO DEFER 50% OF THEIR FEES/ SALARY (AS APPLICABLE) UNTIL TRADING ENVIRONMENT HAS NORMALISED

* AT PRESENT ALL OPERATIONS OPEN FOR BUSINESS