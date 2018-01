Jan 18 (Reuters) - JP-Holdings Inc :

* Says its top shareholder Yamaguchi Hiromi sold shares of co, lowering stake in co to 1.1 percent from 23.8 percent

* Says a Tokyo-based investment firm buys 24.1 million shares of co, raising stake in co to 27.4 percent from 0 percent, and becomes the top shareholder

* Changes effective on Jan. 18

