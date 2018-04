April 18 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co:

* J.P. MORGAN COLLABORATES WITH BLACKROCK TO LAUNCH NEW ESG SUITE OF INDICES: THE J.P. MORGAN ESG INDEX (JESG)

* JPMORGAN CHASE & CO - ANNOUNCES A NEW SUITE OF GLOBAL FIXED INCOME INDICES, J.P. MORGAN ESG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: