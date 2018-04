April 13 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia:

* JP MORGAN HELD A 5.932 PCT INDIRECT STAKE IN TELECOM ITALIA AS OF APRIL 6, WITH NO VOTING RIGHTS, A FILING BY ITALY’S MARKET WATCHDOG SHOWED

* THE INDIRECT STAKE OF JP MORGAN INCLUDED 4.267 PCT IN PUT AND CALL OPTIONS EXPIRING ON FEB. 5, 2019 WITH FUND ELLIOTT AS A COUNTERPART Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)