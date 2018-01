BRIEF-JPMorgan Board Approves James Dimon's 2017 Total Compensation Of $29.5 Mln

Jan 18 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co:

* JPMORGAN - INDEPENDENT MEMBERS OF BOARD APPROVED JAMES DIMON’S TOTAL COMPENSATION FOR 2017 IN AMOUNT OF $29.5 MILLION VERSUS LAST YEAR’S $28 MILLION

* JPMORGAN - DIMON’S TOTAL COMPENSATION FOR 2017 INCLUDES ANNUAL BASE SALARY OF $1.5 MILLION, PERFORMANCE-BASED VARIABLE INCENTIVE COMPENSATION OF $28 MILLION

* JPMORGAN - DIMON’S 2017 COMPENSATION INCLUDES $5 MILLION OF VARIABLE INCENTIVE COMPENSATION TO BE DELIVERED IN CASH, $23 MILLION TO BE DELIVERED AS PSUS Source text: (bit.ly/2mQtJgu) Further company coverage: