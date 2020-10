BRIEF-JPMorgan CFO Says More Optimistic About Future Loan Losses Than Three Months Ago

Oct 13 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co:

* JPMORGAN CEO SAYS “HAVE GREAT FAITH IN THIS COUNTRY AND I AM SURE WE WILL HAVE A PROPER ELECTION”

* JPMORGAN MORE OPTIMISTIC ABOUT FUTURE LOAN LOSSES THAN THREE MONTHS AGO -CFO PIEPSZAK

* JPMORGAN- IN NEW YORK AND LONDON, 20% OF EMPLOYEES HAVE RETURNED TO OFFICE AND WE EXPECT THAT TREND TO CONTINUE FOR REMAINDER OF YEAR

* JPMORGAN CEO- NO PLANS FOR CHANGES TO HEADQUARTER, OVER TIME SOME EMPLOYEES MAY WORK FROM HOME PERMANENTLY

* JPMORGAN- COULD RESUME SHARE BUYBACKS IN Q1, DEPENDING ON REGULATION Further company coverage: