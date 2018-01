Jan 12 (Reuters) - Jpmorgan Chase & Co:

* EXECUTIVES SPEAK TO ANALYSTS AFTER POSTING QUARTERLY RESULTS

* JPMORGAN CFO SAYS EXPECT CAPITAL MARKETS TO REACT MORE QUICKLY THAN LOAN GROWTH TO ANY TAX LAW STIMULUS

* JPMORGAN CFO SAYS ‘MUCH’ OF TAX SAVINGS IN 2018 ‘WILL FALL TO THE BOTTOM LINE’ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: