July 20 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co:

* JPMorgan Chase and PayPal strike payments partnership to enhance payments online, in app and in store

* Paypal Holdings Inc - ‍PayPal will have ability to process payments on chasenet, a unique, closed-loop payment network​

* Paypal Holdings Inc - ‍J.P. Morgan will process chase card payments from payPal via chasenet​