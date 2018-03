March 21 (Reuters) - Jpmorgan Chase & Co:

* JPMORGAN CHASE & CO SAYS CEO JAMES DIMON’S TOTAL COMPENSATION FOR 2017 WAS $28.3 MILLION VERSUS $27.2 MILLION IN 2016 - SEC FILING ‍​

* JPMORGAN CHASE & CO SAYS CFO MARIANNE LAKE'S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $12.96 MILLION VERSUS $11.65 MILLION IN 2016 – SEC FILING‍​ Source text - bit.ly/2pupngX Further company coverage: