Jan 16 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co:

* JPMORGAN CHASE & CO - CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE 2.43 PERCENT IN DECEMBER VERSUS 2.36 PERCENT IN NOVEMBER - SEC FILING

* JPMORGAN CHASE & CO - CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.20 PERCENT AT DECEMBER END VERSUS 1.22 PERCENT AT NOVEMBER END Source text: (bit.ly/2mIBUfq) Further company coverage: