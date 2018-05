May 1 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co:

* JPMORGAN CHASE FINANCIAL COMPANY LLC ANNOUNCES THRESHOLD PRICE, INITIAL REFERENCE PRICE AND DEEMED CONVERSION RATE FOR CASH-SETTLED EQUITY LINKED NOTES LINKED TO THE COMMON STOCK OF VOYA FINANCIAL, INC. DUE MAY 1, 2023

* JPMORGAN CHASE FINANCIAL CO - THRESHOLD PRICE OF NOTES HAS BEEN SET AT $68.38972 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: