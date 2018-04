BRIEF-JPMorgan Chase holding in Norwegian Air exceeds 5 pct

April 13 (Reuters) - Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA:

* JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. (“JPMC “) HAS A NOTIFIABLE INTEREST IN SHARE CAPITAL OF NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA (“ COMPANY”) AS A RESULT OF STOCK BORROWING BY ITS SUBSIDIARY J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES PLC

* THE TOTAL NUMBER OF SHARES HELD BY JPMC ON 12 APRIL 2018 WAS 1,997,365 BEING 5.16% OF ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL AND VOTING RIGHTS OF COMPANY

* NOTIFICATION THRESHOLD OF 5% WAS CROSSED ON 12 APRIL 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Oslo Newsroom)