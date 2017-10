Oct 31 (Reuters) - Jpmorgan Chase & Co

* JPMorgan Chase & Co says ‍it will redeem on Dec 1, 2017 all of 125,750 outstanding shares of its 5.50% non-cumulative preferred stock, series O​

* Says ‍shares of series O preferred stock are represented by 50.3 million depositary shares​ Source text: (bit.ly/2iPhW3t) Further company coverage: