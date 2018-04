BRIEF-JPMorgan Expects FY18 Firmwide Net Interest Income To Be $54 Bln - $55 Bln

April 13 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co:

* JPMORGAN CHASE & CO - EXPECT FIRMWIDE FY2018 ADJUSTED EXPENSE OF ABOUT $63B, INCLUDING THE $1.2B IMPACT OF THE REVENUE RECOGNITION ACCOUNTING STANDARD

* JPMORGAN CHASE & CO - EXPECTS FY2018 FIRMWIDE NET INTEREST INCOME TO BE $54 BLN - $55 BLN

* JPMORGAN CHASE & CO - EXPECTS FY2018 FIRMWIDE AVERAGE CORE LOAN GROWTH OF 6-7%, EXCLUDING CIB LOANS

* JPMORGAN CHASE & CO - EXPECT FIRMWIDE FY2018 NONINTEREST REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 7% , MARKET DEPENDENT

* JPMORGAN CHASE & CO - EXPECT FY2018 FIRMWIDE EFFECTIVE INCOME TAX RATE TO BE ABOUT 20%