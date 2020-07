July 8 (Reuters) -

* JPMORGAN PUTS PLANS FOR OHIO OFFICE RETURN ON HOLD INDEFINITELY - BLOOMBERG NEWS

* JPMORGAN IS MAKING PLANS TO BRING BACK SOME WORKERS IN DELAWARE STARTING IN MID-AUGUST- BLOOMBERG NEWS

* JPMORGAN IS MAKING PLANS TO START A FIRST PHASE OF RETURNING WORKERS IN ADDITIONAL STATES INCLUDING DELAWARE STARTING IN MID-AUGUST - BLOOMBERG NEWS Source text : [ID:bloom.bg/2DfiPfQ] Further company coverage: