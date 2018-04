BRIEF-JPMorgan Says Plans To Open Up To 400 New Branches, Hire As Many As 3,000 Employees In New Markets

April 19 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co:

* JPMORGAN CHASE ANNOUNCES FIRST MAJOR BRANCH EXPANSION IN GREATER WASHINGTON

* OPENING UP TO 70 NEW BRANCHES, HIRING UP TO 700 NEW EMPLOYEES IN VIRGINIA, MARYLAND AND D.C

* COMMITTING $4.5 BILLION FOR REGIONAL HOME AND SMALL BUSINESS LENDING AND AFFORDABLE RENTAL HOUSING

* INCREASING LENDING TO CONSTRUCT AND MAINTAIN AFFORDABLE RENTAL HOUSING BY NEARLY 50 PERCENT TO $500 MILLION OVER FIVE YEARS

* JPMORGAN-PLANS TO OPEN UP TO 400 NEW BRANCHES AND HIRE AS MANY AS 3,000 EMPLOYEES IN NEW MARKETS, INCLUDING 70 BRANCHES AND 700 EMPLOYEES IN GREATER WASHINGTON