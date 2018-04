BRIEF-JPMorgan working with U.S. authorities to ensure Russia sanctions compliance

April 13 (Reuters) - JPmorgan Russian Securities PLC :

* BOARD RESPONSE TO RECENT ADDITIONAL US SANCTIONS AGAINST RUSSIA

* IS DIRECTLY SUBJECT TO ADDITIONAL SANCTIONS

* RUSAL REPRESENTED APPROXIMATELY 1% OF COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO AS AT 28 TH FEBRUARY 2018.

* BOARD OF JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC CONFIRMS THAT JPMORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT IS WORKING WITH OFAC TO IMPLEMENT NECESSARY ACTIONS IN ORDER TO BE COMPLIANT WITH NEWLY INTRODUCED SANCTIONS

* ONLY ONE OF COMPANIES THAT JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC HOLDS IN ITS PORTFOLIO - UNITED COMPANY RUSAL - IS DIRECTLY SUBJECT TO ADDITIONAL SANCTIONS AS REFERRED TO ABOVE. RUSAL REPRESENTED APPROXIMATELY 1% OF COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO AS AT 28 TH FEBRUARY 2018

* BOARD CONTINUES TO TRACK DEVELOPMENTS IN REGION CLOSELY, WITH ASSISTANCE OF JPMORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT’S INVESTMENT FUNCTIONS AND COMPLIANCE, AND COMPANY REMAINS INVESTED WITHIN COMPANY’S GUIDELINES. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Emma Rumney)