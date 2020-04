BRIEF-JR Holding Signs Investement Agreement With Medcamp And Genxone Regarding Financing Research On SARS–CoV–2

April 6 (Reuters) - JR Holding Alternatywna Spolka Inwestycyjna SA:

* SIGNS INVESTEMENT UNDERSTANDING WITH MEDCAMP AND GENXONE REGARDING FINANCING RESEARCH ON SARS-COV-2

* GENXONE HAS SCIENTIFIC AND RESEARCH POTENTIAL TO DO RESEARCH IN SARS-COV-2, RESULTS OF RESEARCH CAN CONTRIBUTE TO ACCELERATE WORK ON VACCINE AND DRUG FOR COVID - 19

* UNDER AGREEMENT, COMPANIES INTEND TO COOPERATE ON FINANCING RESEARCH ON SARS-COV-2

* COMMITS TO ACQUIRE GENXONE SHARES FROM NEW ISSUE FOR AT LEAST 0.5 MILLION ZLOTYS

* FUNDS OBTAINED BY GENXONE WILL BE USED FOR ITS CURRENT ACTIVITY, INCLUDING RESEARCH ON CORONAVIRUS