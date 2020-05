May 26 (Reuters) - JR Holding Alternatywna Spolka Inwestycyjna SA:

* SIGNS PRELIM IP SALES DEAL FOR DIAGNOSTICS METHODS ENABLING SCREENING FOR SARS-COV-2 AND COVID-19

* CO PLANS TO COMMERCIALISE TESTS DETECTING TASTE DISTURBANCES IN COURSE OF COVID-19 IN GLOBAL MARKETS

* CO WILL IMPLEMENT PROJECT VIA SPV OR UNDER COLLABORATION WITH ENTITY FROM FMCG SECTOR