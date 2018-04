April 2 (Reuters) - JRjr33 Inc:

* JRJR NETWORKS ANNOUNCES INABILITY TO MEET DEADLINE TO REGAIN COMPLIANCE WITH NYSE AMERICAN CONTINUED LISTING STANDARDS

* CO WILL NOT BE ABLE TO COMPLETE FILING OF QTRLY REPORTS ON 10 Q FOR PERIODS ENDED MARCH 31, 2017, JUNE 30, SEPT 30

* ALSO NOTIFIED WILL NOT BE ABLE TO COMPLETE FILING ANNUAL REPORT ON 10 k FOR YEAR ENDED DEC 31, 2017 WITHIN THE MAXIMUM CURE PERIOD