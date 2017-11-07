FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Jrjr33 says ‍on October 31, 2017, Michael Bishop provided co with notice of his resignation from co's board
November 7, 2017 / 11:40 AM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-Jrjr33 says ‍on October 31, 2017, Michael Bishop provided co with notice of his resignation from co's board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Jrjr33 Inc:

* Jrjr33 Inc - ‍on October 31, 2017, Michael Bishop provided co with notice of his resignation from company’s board of directors - SEC filing​

* Jrjr33- ‍Bishop’s resignation due to court action he intended to take for non-payment of money he claims is owed to him/one of cos under his control​

* Jrjr33 Inc - ‍company filed a complaint against Bishop and Actitech LP in Dallas County, Texas on November 3, 2017 for several claims​ Source text: (bit.ly/2zCN514) Further company coverage:

