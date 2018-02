Feb 16 (Reuters) - JRjr33 Inc:

* JRJR33 INC SAYS ON FEB 15, CO SAID WILL NOT MEET FEB 15, 2018 EXTENSION GRANTED BY NYSE AMERICAN FOR FILING WITH SEC ITS FORMS 10-Q - SEC FILING

* JRJR33 -ON FEB 15, CO SAID WILL NOT MEET FEB 15, 2018 EXTENSION, FOR FILING 10-Q, FOR PERIODS ENDED MARCH 31, 2017, JUNE 30, 2017 AND SEPT 30, 2017

* JRJR33 - CO ATTRIBUTES THE DELAY PRIMARILY TO THE BALANCING OF CERTAIN NON-CASH INTRA-DIVISIONAL CHARGES Source text: (bit.ly/2CnZOBX) Further company coverage: