March 31 (Reuters) - JS Global Lifestyle Co Ltd:

* RESOLVED TO DECLARE A SPECIAL DIVIDEND OF US$7.34 CENT PER SHARE

* FY TOTAL REVENUE OF GROUP US$3,016.1 MILLION, UP 12.5%

* EXPECTS NEGATIVE IMPACT ON RESULTS OF OPERATIONS IN 2020 DUE TO CORONAVIRUS

* IN INTERNATIONAL MARKETS, GROUP ESTIMATES DISRUPTION TO ITS SUPPLY CHAIN WAS 4 TO 6 WEEKS ON AVERAGE DUE TO COVID-19

* OVERALL, DOMESTIC SALES IN CHINA IN Q1 WILL BE LOWER THAN EXPECTED, AND WILL GRADUALLY RECOVER IN Q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: