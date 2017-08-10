FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 days ago
BRIEF-JSB confirms to issue 67,600 shares to Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities
#Trump
#China
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
As Trumpcare languishes, former opioid abusers cling to lifeline
Reuters Investigates
As Trumpcare languishes, former opioid abusers cling to lifeline
Dozens killed, more than 100 injured after Egypt train collision
Egypt
Dozens killed, more than 100 injured after Egypt train collision
Asylum seekers unfazed by delays, uncertainty
Fleeing to Canada
Asylum seekers unfazed by delays, uncertainty
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 10, 2017 / 6:49 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-JSB confirms to issue 67,600 shares to Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - JSB Co Ltd

* Says it received a notice from Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd., confirming share subscription

* Says it will issue 67,600 shares to Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd.

* Says Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd. Will pay 200.1 million yen

* Subscription date on Aug. 14 and payment date on Aug. 15

* Proceeds will be used for capital expenditure

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/Lioq9s

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.