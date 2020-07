July 1 (Reuters) - JSE:

* JSE SAYS CENSURE IMPOSED BY JSE ON TONGAAT HULETT LIMITED

* JSE- TO SUSPEND R2.5 MILLION OF FINE FOR PERIOD OF 5-YRS ON CONDITION TONGAAT NOT FOUND TO BE IN BREACH OF MATERIAL PROVISIONS OF LISTINGS REQUIREMENTS

* JSE - DECIDED TO IMPOSE PUBLIC CENSURE, MAXIMUM PERMISSIBLE FINE IN TERMS OF LISTINGS REQUIREMENTS & FINANCIAL MARKETS ACT OF R7.5 MILLION ON TONGAAT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: