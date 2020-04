BRIEF-JSE Says FSCA Considered Request Made By JSE To Extend Certain Financial Reporting Deadlines

April 3 (Reuters) - JSE Ltd:

* JSE LTD - FINANCIAL SECTOR CONDUCT AUTHORITY HAS CONSIDERED A REQUEST MADE BY JSE TO EXTEND CERTAIN FINANCIAL REPORTING DEADLINES

* JSE- FSCA SAYS ISSUERS WITH YEAR-ENDS OF 31 DEC 2019, 31 JAN, 29 FEB AND 31 MARCH TO GET TEMPORARY RELIEF OF 2 MTHS TO COMPLETE REPORTING PROCESS

* JSE LTD - RELIEF WILL ENABLE ISSUERS TO CAREFULLY CONSIDER AND UNPACK IFRS IMPLICATIONS OF IMPACT OF COVID-19