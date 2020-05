BRIEF-JSW Drops Cooperation Talks With Prairie Mining Limited

May 12 (Reuters) - Jastrzebska Spolka Weglowa SA:

* ENDS TALKS REGARDING POTENTIAL COOPERATION WITH PRAIRIE MINING LIMITED

* TALKS WERE REGARDING PRAIRIE MINING LIMITED COAL PROJECTS IN POLAND

* END OF TALKS PRIMARILY DUE TO LIMITING OF CO’S INVESTMENT ACTIVITIES AS A RESULT OF CORONAVIRUS SPREAD AND NEGATIVE CHANGE IN MARKET CONDITIONS

* SIGNIFICANT DROP IN PRICES OF RAW MATERIALS INCLUDING COKING COAL IS FACTOR WITH NEGATIVE IMPACT ON CO’S ACTIVITIES

* CO TO FOCUS PRODUCTION ON CURRENTLY OWNED RESOURCES